ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $231,000 Position in Imax Corporation (IMAX)

ELCO Management Co. LLC continued to hold its position in Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Imax Corporation were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Imax Corporation by 1,151.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Imax Corporation by 1,115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Imax Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Imax Corporation by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Imax Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $36,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg Foster sold 9,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $184,102.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,201.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Imax Corporation (NYSE IMAX) traded down 0.66% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.55. 123,280 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 152.36 and a beta of 1.00. Imax Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $35.30.

Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.26 million. Imax Corporation had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Imax Corporation will post $0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imax Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on IMAX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price target on shares of Imax Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Imax Corporation from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imax Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Roth Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of Imax Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $33.00 price target on shares of Imax Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Imax Corporation Company Profile

IMAX Corporation is an entertainment technology company. The Company operates through seven segments: IMAX systems; theater system maintenance; joint revenue sharing arrangements; film production and IMAX DMR; film distribution; film post-production, and other. The IMAX systems segment designs, manufactures, sells or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.

