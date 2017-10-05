Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ ESLT) traded down 0.2603% on Monday, reaching $149.4999. The company had a trading volume of 3,481 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.34. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $94.91 and a 52-week high of $150.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.7921 and a beta of 0.61.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $818.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post $6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international technology company engaged in a range of programs across the world. The Company develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security and commercial aviation applications. Its systems and products are installed on new platforms, and it also performs platform modernization programs.

