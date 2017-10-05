Eight Capital Lowers Metro, Inc. (MRU) Price Target to C$45.00

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRU. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on shares of Metro from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Metro from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Metro from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Metro from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.70.

Metro (TSE MRU) opened at 42.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion and a PE ratio of 17.05. Metro has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $47.41.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and convenience stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, meats, frozen foods, bakery and deli products, and pastry and charcutery products, as well as perishable products.

