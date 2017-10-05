Edison International (EIX) Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued their buy rating on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have a $89.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) opened at 77.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average is $79.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.22. Edison International has a 52-week low of $67.44 and a 52-week high of $82.82.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Edison International had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post $4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.82%.

In related news, insider Ronald L. Litzinger sold 224,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $18,098,546.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,305.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,105,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,002,000 after acquiring an additional 120,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Edison International by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Edison International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 818,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,681,000 after acquiring an additional 91,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. The Company is also the parent company of Edison Energy Group, Inc (Edison Energy Group), a holding company for subsidiaries engaged in pursuing competitive business opportunities across energy services and distributed solar to commercial and industrial customers.

