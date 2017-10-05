Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 118,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE ETY) opened at 11.66 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It holds investments in various sectors, such as air freight and logistics, auto components, banks, beverages, biotechnology, capital markets, chemicals, communications equipment, containers and packaging, distributors, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and services, household durables, Internet software and services, machinery, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, software, specialty retail, tobacco, pharmaceuticals, road and rail, multi-utilities, Internet and direct marketing retail, and information technology services.

