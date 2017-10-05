easyJet plc’s (EZJ) Sell Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.59) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EZJ. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,278 ($16.95) target price on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($16.05) target price on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.56) target price on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of easyJet plc to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 970 ($12.87) to GBX 1,300 ($17.24) in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,252.88 ($16.62).

Shares of easyJet plc (LON EZJ) opened at 1277.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,220.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,241.47. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 851.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,444.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.02 billion.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay acquired 128 shares of easyJet plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,265 ($16.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,619.20 ($2,147.76). Insiders purchased 431 shares of company stock valued at $529,491 in the last quarter.

easyJet plc Company Profile

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

