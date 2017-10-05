Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.32% of Eagle Materials worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 18,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 6,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $661,698.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 16,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $1,589,423.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,015,914.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,774 shares of company stock worth $6,798,741. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. BidaskClub raised Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Standpoint Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE EXP) opened at 107.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.07. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $73.83 and a 1-year high of $110.64.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $366.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 16.23%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post $5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Eagle Materials Inc is a supplier of construction products, building materials and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The Company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Company’s construction products are used in residential, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction, and include cement, slag, concrete and aggregates.

