Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EGBN. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) opened at 67.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post $3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald D. Paul sold 706 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $45,268.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald D. Paul sold 3,140 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $195,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,919,987. 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 158.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia.

