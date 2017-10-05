E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) Holdings Maintained by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC maintained its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,163,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 74.4% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaward Management Limited Partnership lifted its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 84,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.34.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) opened at 83.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.76. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $86.36.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s payout ratio is 59.38%.

In related news, SVP Benito Cachinero sold 10,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $867,417.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

