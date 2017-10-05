Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (DNB) Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (NYSE:DNB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 1.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 4.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (NYSE:DNB) opened at 118.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.00. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation has a one year low of $100.46 and a one year high of $132.84. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) had a net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Corporation will post $7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The)’s payout ratio is currently 68.37%.

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation is the source of commercial data, analytics and insight on businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Americas, which consists of its operations in the United States and Canada, and Non-Americas, which consists of its operations in the United Kingdom, Greater China, India, and its European and Asia Pacific Worldwide Networks.

