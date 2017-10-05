Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Receives “Hold” Rating from SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated their hold rating on shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $87.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy Corporation from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.31.

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE DUK) traded down 0.21% on Wednesday, reaching $84.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,336 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.34 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.65.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Duke Energy Corporation had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Duke Energy Corporation’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Duke Energy Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Duke Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 105.64%.

In other Duke Energy Corporation news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,245.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation by 2,866.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,708,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,502,557,000 after acquiring an additional 41,268,968 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation by 5.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 81,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation by 122.4% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation by 2.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

