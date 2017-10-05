Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Stake Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Ducommun worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 15.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 321.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE DCO) opened at 33.69 on Thursday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $381.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Ducommun’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Anthony J. Reardon sold 4,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $130,263.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,981.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Reardon sold 7,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $213,701.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,701 shares of company stock worth $1,237,582. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ducommun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ducommun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and failure applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions.

