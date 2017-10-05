Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Ducommun from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get Ducommun Incorporated alerts:

Shares of Ducommun (DCO) traded up 0.56% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,114 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.49 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.39 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ducommun will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/ducommun-incorporated-dco-cut-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

In other Ducommun news, Director Anthony J. Reardon sold 11,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $358,549.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Reardon sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $91,047.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,905.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,701 shares of company stock worth $1,237,582. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 87,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ducommun by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ducommun by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and failure applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.