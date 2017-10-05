Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (DPS) Receives $99.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (NYSE:DPS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DPS shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS AG increased their target price on Dr Pepper Snapple Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Angela A. Stephens sold 3,160 shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $292,331.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,621.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela A. Stephens sold 7,700 shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $701,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,549.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,943,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,203,000 after purchasing an additional 800,808 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,259,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 864,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,808,000 after purchasing an additional 314,125 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE DPS) traded up 0.29% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,668 shares. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a 12-month low of $81.05 and a 12-month high of $99.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post $4.60 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.64%.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an integrated brand owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company offers a diverse portfolio of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.

