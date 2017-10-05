Dougherty & Co Reiterates Buy Rating for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Dougherty & Co in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00. Dougherty & Co’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ MDRX) traded up 0.07% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,290 shares. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. The stock’s market cap is $2.59 billion.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $426.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post $0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Farley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,126.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $473,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 23,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc (Allscripts) delivers information technology (IT) solutions and services to help healthcare organizations. The Company operates through three segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions, Population Health, and Netsmart. The Clinical and Financial Solutions segment includes the sale of integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions.

