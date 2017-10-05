Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a market perform rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $204.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Domino’s Pizza from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $196.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.46.

Get Domino's Pizza Inc alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) opened at 201.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.36. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $221.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.32.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.87 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post $5.69 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/dominos-pizza-inc-dpz-research-coverage-started-at-stifel-nicolaus.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Domino’s Pizza declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 32.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 572.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 122,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,829,000 after acquiring an additional 103,940 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 156.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 58.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 154,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 56,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc is a pizza restaurant chain company. As of January 1, 2017, the Company operated in over 13,800 locations in over 85 markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: domestic stores, international franchise and supply chain. Its basic menu features pizza products in various sizes and crust types.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.