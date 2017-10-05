Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) will announce $3.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.43 billion and the lowest is $3.24 billion. Dominion Energy reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $13.31 billion to $14.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE D) opened at 76.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $81.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3,615.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,518,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,530,873,000 after buying an additional 44,293,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,796,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,432,756,000 after buying an additional 1,194,152 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,572,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,371,472,000 after buying an additional 790,484 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 8,967,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,216,000 after buying an additional 461,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,110,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,223,000 after buying an additional 1,209,768 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

