Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA) Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp trimmed its position in shares of Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,005 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,606,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,599,000 after buying an additional 917,632 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,843,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,072,000 after buying an additional 399,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,661,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,362,000 after buying an additional 858,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,259,000 after buying an additional 187,781 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,733,000 after buying an additional 336,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research raised Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ DISCA) traded down 1.31% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 997,154 shares. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.56. Discovery Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery Communications, Inc. will post $2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $759,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Guagliardo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,243,300. 6.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

