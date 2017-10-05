Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,661,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.92% of Discovery Communications worth $430,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Discovery Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Discovery Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 556,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Discovery Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Discovery Communications by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Discovery Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Decker Anstrom acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,300 in the last three months. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) opened at 21.715 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.520 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. Discovery Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery Communications, Inc. will post $2.24 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

