Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,280.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,704,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,886,000 after acquiring an additional 29,796,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,748,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,297,000 after acquiring an additional 217,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,546,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,062,000 after acquiring an additional 91,440 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,681,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 15,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $931,348.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 814,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,747,538.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $516,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,002 shares of company stock worth $9,694,424 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.63.

Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS) opened at 65.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.86. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $74.33.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 20.91%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.23 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/discover-financial-services-dfs-shares-sold-by-employees-retirement-system-of-texas.html.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.