Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.12% of Discover Financial Services worth $28,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 15,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $989,786.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $490,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,083,262.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,002 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,424. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE DFS) traded up 0.08% on Thursday, reaching $65.54. 403,407 shares of the company traded hands. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.86.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.23 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $69.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

