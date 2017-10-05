Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,298,585 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Banco Bradesco SA worth $96,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco SA by 6,852.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,254,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,690,111 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco SA by 20.1% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 180,676,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239,397 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco SA in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,050,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco SA by 35.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,959,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,060 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco SA by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,651,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco SA alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-raises-holdings-in-banco-bradesco-sa-bbd.html.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Banco Bradesco SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco SA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco SA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Banco Bradesco SA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE BBD) opened at 11.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco SA’s previous special dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Banco Bradesco SA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Banco Bradesco SA Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA is a commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and abroad to individuals, large, mid-sized and small companies, and local and international corporations and institutions. Its segments include Financial; Insurance and Capitalization bonds; Pension plans, and Other Activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.