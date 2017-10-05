Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 51,572 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.31% of W.P. Carey worth $92,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 3,185.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) opened at 68.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average is $65.95. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $70.38.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $221.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.19 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post $2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $59.50) on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of W.P. Carey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of W.P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

