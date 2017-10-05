Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) Stake Raised by Palo Alto Investors LLC

Palo Alto Investors LLC grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.1% of Palo Alto Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LLC owned about 2.40% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 53,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ DRNA) traded down 0.3487% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.4873. 106,754 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $135.22 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 168.65% and a negative net margin of 8,474.12%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2400.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($2.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers that are genetically defined.

