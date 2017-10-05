Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246,072 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 2.56% of Diamondback Energy worth $223,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GLG Partners LP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. GLG Partners LP now owns 33,448 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter.

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ FANG) opened at 100.59 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.17.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 60.92%. The business had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post $4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Scotiabank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Northland Securities set a $125.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 1,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 650 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $57,518.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,805 shares of company stock worth $1,129,501 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

