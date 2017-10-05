Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DWNI. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €37.50 ($44.12) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €31.20 ($36.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.87 ($45.73).

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA DWNI) traded down 0.14% during trading on Wednesday, hitting €35.66. 3,636 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of €12.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 12-month low of €26.64 and a 12-month high of €35.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.86.

