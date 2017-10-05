Deutsche Bank AG Downgrades Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) to Sell

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.24.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) opened at 23.03 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $40.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.80 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.8% in the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 66,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

