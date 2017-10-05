Deutsche Bank AG set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Linde AG (ETR:LIN) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €149.00 ($175.29) target price on Linde AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays PLC set a €176.00 ($207.06) target price on Linde AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €178.00 ($209.41) target price on Linde AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Societe Generale set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Linde AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, S&P Global set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Linde AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €174.46 ($205.25).

Get Linde AG alerts:

Linde AG (LIN) opened at 177.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of €32.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is €165.35 and its 200 day moving average is €165.77. Linde AG has a 12 month low of €141.67 and a 12 month high of €179.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Deutsche Bank AG Analysts Give Linde AG (LIN) a €210.00 Price Target” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/deutsche-bank-ag-analysts-give-linde-ag-lin-a-210-00-price-target.html.

Linde AG Company Profile

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. The companys Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Linde AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.