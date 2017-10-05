Desjardins Upgrades JEAN COUTU GROUP CLASS'A'SUB-VTG (JCOUF) to “Hold”

JEAN COUTU GROUP CLASS'A'SUB-VTG (OTC:JCOUF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of JEAN COUTU GROUP CLASS'A'SUB-VTG from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of JEAN COUTU GROUP CLASS'A'SUB-VTG (JCOUF) remained flat at $19.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 51 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. JEAN COUTU GROUP CLASS'A'SUB-VTG has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

