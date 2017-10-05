DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,165,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,383,988,000 after buying an additional 584,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,103.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,891,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $867,376,000 after buying an additional 13,457,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,931,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,136,000 after buying an additional 36,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,474,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,802,000 after buying an additional 1,181,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,201,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,083,000 after buying an additional 157,616 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) opened at 57.21 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.30. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.13 billion.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post $2.68 EPS for the current year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices. It operates through two segments: Dental and Healthcare Consumables, and Technologies.

