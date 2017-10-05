Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Get Delek Logistics Partners LP alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKL. Scotiabank set a $33.00 target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek Logistics Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) traded up 2.3683% on Wednesday, hitting $31.3247. The company had a trading volume of 4,535 shares. The stock has a market cap of $763.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.5128 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $36.05.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post $2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/delek-logistics-partners-lp-dkl-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,714.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 32,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 246,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. 28.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. The Company’s business primarily consists of certain crude oil, intermediate and refined products pipelines and transportation, storage, wholesale marketing, terminaling and offloading assets, which were previously owned, operated or held by Delek US Holdings, Inc (Delek), and assets acquired from unrelated third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.