Deere & Company (DE) Shares Bought by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 352.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Deere & were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Deere & by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,139,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,269 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deere & by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deere & by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 427,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,498,000 after purchasing an additional 73,484 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE DE) opened at 128.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.09 and its 200 day moving average is $119.70. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $85.05 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.69. Deere & also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 731 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 255% compared to the typical volume of 206 call options.

Deere & (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Deere & had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post $6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Deere &’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.20%.

In other news, insider Jean H. Gilles sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $1,041,869.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,181,843.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 46,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $5,423,390.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,042.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,023 shares of company stock valued at $14,185,962 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Deere & from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $129.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.76.

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

