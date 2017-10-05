DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) Short Interest Up 37.9% in September

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,462 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 582,768 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,950 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of DBV Technologies (DBVT) opened at 45.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. The firm’s market cap is $2.11 billion. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $46.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Airain ltd bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBVT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

