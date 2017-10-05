Davidson Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Express Scripts Holding were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRX. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Express Scripts Holding by 11.4% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Express Scripts Holding by 20.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Express Scripts Holding in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Express Scripts Holding by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Express Scripts Holding by 8.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Express Scripts Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC set a $72.00 target price on Express Scripts Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Express Scripts Holding in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Express Scripts Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts Holding has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ ESRX) opened at 63.98 on Thursday. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67.

Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 billion. Express Scripts Holding had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Phyllis S. Anderson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $36,489.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,758.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Woodrow A. Myers, Jr. sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $249,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $357,317. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Holding Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

