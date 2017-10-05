David Andrew Behring Sells 200 Shares of U S Concrete, Inc. (USCR) Stock

U S Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP David Andrew Behring sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $15,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,404 shares in the company, valued at $792,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Andrew Behring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, David Andrew Behring sold 361 shares of U S Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $29,443.16.

On Tuesday, August 1st, David Andrew Behring sold 200 shares of U S Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $15,710.00.

U S Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ USCR) opened at 76.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82. U S Concrete, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $83.85. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.21.

U S Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.60 million. U S Concrete had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U S Concrete, Inc. will post $3.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in U S Concrete by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U S Concrete by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in U S Concrete by 2.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in U S Concrete by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in U S Concrete by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USCR. ValuEngine raised shares of U S Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U S Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on shares of U S Concrete to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of U S Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of U S Concrete in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About U S Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc is a producer of ready-mixed concrete in select geographic markets in the United States. The Company conducts its operations through two business segments: ready-mixed concrete and aggregate products. The ready-mixed concrete segment engages principally in the formulation, production and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to its customers’ job sites.

