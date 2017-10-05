Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY) Position Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dassault Systemes SA worth $19,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DASTY. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC acquired a new position in Dassault Systemes SA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dassault Systemes SA by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systemes SA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 65,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dassault Systemes SA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systemes SA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY) opened at 103.09 on Thursday. Dassault Systemes SA has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $103.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.40.

Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Dassault Systemes SA had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $886.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systemes SA will post $3.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systemes SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

About Dassault Systemes SA

Dassault Systemes SE is a France-based company that operates as a holding. The Company is engaged in the sale of software solutions. The Company is engaged in the development of various software solutions integrated in the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. The Company’s 3DEXPERIENCE portfolio consisted of three dimensional (3D) modeling applications, simulation applications creating virtual twins of products or production systems, social and collaborative applications, and information intelligence applications.

