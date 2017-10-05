Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in D/B/A Chubb Limited New (CB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. D/B/A Chubb Limited New comprises 1.4% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D/B/A Chubb Limited New were worth $30,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 2,344.9% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 418,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,022,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 60,462 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS AG lowered their target price on D/B/A Chubb Limited New from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on D/B/A Chubb Limited New from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.45.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New (CB) traded up 0.59% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.60. The stock had a trading volume of 453,084 shares. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.92. D/B/A Chubb Limited New has a 12-month low of $121.48 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day moving average of $142.34.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. D/B/A Chubb Limited New had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that D/B/A Chubb Limited New will post $7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. D/B/A Chubb Limited New’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

In related news, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total value of $748,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,061.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 47,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $7,003,714.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,291,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,604 shares of company stock valued at $10,031,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

