Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $13.90 Million Stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Albemarle Corporation worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 26.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 100.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 184,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after buying an additional 92,650 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation in the second quarter worth about $439,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,356,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $671,675,000 after buying an additional 30,662 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,501,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,319,389,000 after buying an additional 213,530 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Albemarle Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $144.00 target price on Albemarle Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Albemarle Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Albemarle Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle Corporation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Albemarle Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Shares of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) traded up 0.71% on Thursday, reaching $139.20. The company had a trading volume of 331,257 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Corporation has a 52-week low of $76.32 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.70.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.50 million. Albemarle Corporation had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post $4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In related news, Chairman Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 50,000 shares of Albemarle Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $5,504,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 252,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 11,500 shares of Albemarle Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $1,333,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,897 shares of company stock worth $10,215,486. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of highly-engineered specialty chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium and Advanced Materials, Bromine Specialties and Refining Solutions. Lithium and Advanced Materials segment consist of two product categories: Lithium and Performance Catalyst Solutions.

