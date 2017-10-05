Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.22.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) opened at 142.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.47 and a 200 day moving average of $133.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $105.25 and a one year high of $143.15. Honeywell International also saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,975 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 394% compared to the typical volume of 1,008 put options.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $601,513.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,497.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajeev Gautam sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $798,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,477.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 354,108 shares of company stock valued at $48,886,463. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

