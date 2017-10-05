Daimler AG (DAI) PT Set at €85.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Daimler AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS AG set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Daimler AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, DZ Bank AG reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler AG in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €72.09 ($84.81).

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR DAI) opened at 68.825 on Tuesday. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €59.01 and a 52-week high of €73.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €64.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.27. The stock has a market cap of €73.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.445.

Daimler AG Company Profile

Daimler AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments.

