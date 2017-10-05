DAFNA Capital Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences makes up about 1.8% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,211,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,707,000 after buying an additional 1,180,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,426,000 after buying an additional 186,329 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,888,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14,216.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,031,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,884,000 after buying an additional 4,996,784 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,759,000 after buying an additional 2,002,899 shares during the period.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) traded down 1.21% during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.80. 340,661 shares of the stock traded hands. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $63.77. The stock’s market cap is $5.45 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post ($2.44) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Flint Obrien sold 6,925 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $422,702.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 22,500 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,580 shares of company stock worth $7,440,850 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

