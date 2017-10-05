DAFNA Capital Management LLC Purchases 151,671 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,671 shares during the quarter. Ardelyx makes up approximately 1.4% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Ardelyx worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $10,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ardelyx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 549.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 306,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 259,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) traded down 0.83% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,278 shares. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. The stock’s market cap is $284.67 million.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post ($2.19) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s therapeutics focuses on addressing cardiorenal and gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. It operates through the research, development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products segment. The Company’s products line includes cardiorenal portfolio and gastrointestinal portfolio.

