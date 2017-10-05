DAFNA Capital Management LLC Has $24.35 Million Position in Loxo Oncology, Inc. (LOXO)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Loxo Oncology comprises approximately 17.4% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Loxo Oncology worth $24,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

Shares of Loxo Oncology, Inc. (LOXO) traded down 1.23% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.35. 107,870 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. Loxo Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $95.92. The company’s market cap is $2.61 billion.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Loxo Oncology, Inc. will post ($4.49) EPS for the current year.

LOXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Loxo Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.12 to $17.14 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.59.

In other news, Director Avi Z. Naider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,870,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Naarden Jacob Van sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $226,742.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,371.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,896 shares of company stock worth $6,865,562. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Loxo Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on development of medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers. The Company’s pipeline focuses on cancers that are dependent on single gene abnormalities, such that a single drug has the potential to treat the cancer with dramatic effect.

