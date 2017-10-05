D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 595.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven R. Boal sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,826,056.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $468,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,823 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,317.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,095,523 shares of company stock worth $16,668,395 over the last ninety days. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE QUOT) opened at 16.95 on Thursday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company’s market capitalization is $1.57 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. Quotient Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc is a provider of digital platform that enables consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers to engage shoppers through personalized and targeted promotions and media. Through the Company’s platform, CPGs and retailers are able to use online and in-store point-of-sale (POS) shopper data and analytics.

