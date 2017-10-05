CSB Bancorp Inc (Ohio) (CSBB) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

CSB Bancorp Inc (Ohio) (OTCMKTSBB:CSBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

Shares of CSB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTSBB CSBB) opened at 30.50 on Thursday. CSB Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $83.63 million and a PE ratio of 11.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CSB Bancorp Inc (Ohio) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

About CSB Bancorp Inc (Ohio)

CSB Bancorp, Inc (CSB) is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, The Commercial and Savings Bank of Millersburg, Ohio (the Bank), provides retail and commercial banking services to its customers. The Company operates primarily through the Bank and its other subsidiaries, providing a range of banking, trust, financial and brokerage services to corporate, institutional and individual customers across northeast Ohio.

