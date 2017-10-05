Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Crocs worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 60.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 102,378 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Crocs by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 53.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 737,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crocs by 37.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 362,712 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/crocs-inc-crox-shares-bought-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) opened at 9.70 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. The firm’s market cap is $696.08 million.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $313.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.33 million. Crocs had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post ($0.03) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. Its products include footwear and accessories that utilize its closed-cell resin, called Croslite, as well as casual lifestyle footwear that use a range of materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.