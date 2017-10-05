Critical Survey: Ultratech (UTEK) vs. Cohu (COHU)

Ultratech (NASDAQ: UTEK) and Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) are both technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultratech and Cohu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultratech N/A N/A N/A $0.42 71.98 Cohu $314.92 million 2.13 $37.41 million $0.69 34.74

Cohu has higher revenue and earnings than Ultratech. Cohu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultratech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Ultratech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Cohu shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Ultratech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Cohu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ultratech has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohu has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cohu pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ultratech does not pay a dividend. Cohu pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ultratech and Cohu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultratech 0 3 0 0 2.00 Cohu 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ultratech presently has a consensus price target of $28.88, indicating a potential downside of 4.47%. Cohu has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.92%. Given Cohu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cohu is more favorable than Ultratech.

Profitability

This table compares Ultratech and Cohu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultratech 5.17% 3.22% 2.83% Cohu 6.21% 11.59% 7.76%

Summary

Cohu beats Ultratech on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultratech Company Profile

Ultratech, Inc. (Ultratech) develops, manufactures and markets photolithography, laser thermal processing and inspection equipment. The Company operates through the manufacture and distribution of capital equipment to manufacturers of integrated circuits and nanotechnology components segment. The Company serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices, including packaging processes and various nanotechnology components such as laser diodes, high-brightness light emitting diodes (HBLEDs) and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), as well as atomic layer deposition systems (ALD) for customers located throughout the world. It has operations in North America, Europe, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the rest of Asia. The Company supplies step-and-repeat photolithography systems based on one-to-one (1X) imaging technology to customers located throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc. is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. It develops, manufactures, sells and services a line of equipment capable of handling a range of integrated circuits and light-emitting diodes. It operates through semiconductor equipment segment. It offers products for the pick-and-place, gravity-feed, test-in-strip and turret handling, MEMS, burn-in and system-level test markets. It sells various products, including Delta MATRiX, Delta Pyramid, Delta Eclipse, Delta LinX, Rasco SO1000, Rasco SO2000, Rasco Saturn and Jupiter, Rasco Jaguar, Ismeca NY32, Ismeca NY20 and Delta Fusion HD. Its manufacturing operations are located in Malacca, Malaysia (handlers); Poway, California (thermal subsystems); Laguna, the Philippines (kits and contactors); Kolbermoor, Germany (handlers), and Osaka, Japan (contactors).

