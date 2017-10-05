Critical Survey: Communications Systems (JCS) & Plantronics (PLT)

Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) and Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Communications Systems and Plantronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Communications Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Plantronics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Communications Systems currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.93%. Plantronics has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.13%. Given Plantronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plantronics is more favorable than Communications Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Communications Systems and Plantronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems -9.55% -14.44% -12.11% Plantronics 9.40% 21.31% 7.81%

Risk and Volatility

Communications Systems has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Communications Systems and Plantronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems $91.24 million 0.47 -$1.87 million ($0.98) -4.86 Plantronics $862.00 million 1.70 $138.73 million $2.47 18.25

Plantronics has higher revenue and earnings than Communications Systems. Communications Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plantronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Communications Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Plantronics pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Communications Systems pays out -16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plantronics pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Communications Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Communications Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Communications Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Plantronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Plantronics beats Communications Systems on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc. (CSI) operates directly and through its subsidiaries located in the United States, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: Suttle, Transition Networks and JDL Technologies (JDL). The Company provides physical connectivity infrastructure products and services for global deployments of broadband networks. The Company is principally engaged through its subsidiary and business unit, Suttle, Inc., in the manufacture and sale of connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications, and through its another subsidiary and business unit, Transition Networks, Inc., in the manufacture and sale of core media conversion products for broadband networks. Through its JDL Technologies, Inc. subsidiary and business unit, CSI provides information technology (IT) solutions, including network design, computer infrastructure installations, IT service management, network security and network operation services.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. (Plantronics) is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets for business and consumer applications, and other specialty products for the hearing impaired. The Company is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints and accessories for the business and consumer markets. The Company develops communication products for offices and contact centers, mobile devices, cordless phones, and computers and gaming consoles. Its product categories include Enterprise, which includes corded and cordless communication headsets, audio processors, and telephone systems, and Consumer, which includes Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computer (PC) and gaming headsets, and specialty products marketed for hearing impaired individuals. It offers its products under two brands: Plantronics and Clarity.

