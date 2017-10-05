Critical Review: Tetra Technologies (TTI) & Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) and Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Forum Energy Technologies and Tetra Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Energy Technologies 0 11 5 0 2.31 Tetra Technologies 0 4 8 0 2.67

Forum Energy Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $19.27, suggesting a potential upside of 25.11%. Tetra Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.39, suggesting a potential upside of 102.74%. Given Tetra Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tetra Technologies is more favorable than Forum Energy Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Tetra Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Tetra Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Forum Energy Technologies has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tetra Technologies has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and Tetra Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Energy Technologies -18.89% -4.55% -3.03% Tetra Technologies -8.27% -9.56% -2.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and Tetra Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Energy Technologies $657.68 million 2.26 -$22.64 million ($1.31) -11.76 Tetra Technologies $726.15 million 0.42 $84.62 million ($0.61) -4.36

Tetra Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Forum Energy Technologies. Forum Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tetra Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tetra Technologies beats Forum Energy Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is an oilfield products company. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services. The Company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. The Completions segment designs, manufactures and supplies products, and provide related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation and intervention markets. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs, manufactures and supplies products, and provides related equipment and services to production and infrastructure markets. Its product offering includes a mix of engineered capital products and replaced items that are used in the exploration, development, production and transportation of oil and natural gas.

Tetra Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. Its Production Testing division provides frac flowback services, production well testing services, offshore rig cooling and other associated services in various oil and gas producing regions. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. The Offshore division consists of two operating segments: Offshore Services and Maritech.

