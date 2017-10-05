Critical Review: Overstock.com (OSTK) vs. Its Competitors

Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “E-commerce & Auction Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Overstock.com to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Overstock.com has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Overstock.com’s competitors have a beta of 1.53, meaning that their average share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Overstock.com and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com 0 0 2 0 3.00 Overstock.com Competitors 86 676 1564 83 2.68

Overstock.com presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.21%. As a group, “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies have a potential upside of 13.47%. Given Overstock.com’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Overstock.com has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Overstock.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com -0.73% -6.36% -2.38% Overstock.com Competitors -1,537.85% -30.98% -7.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Overstock.com and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com $1.83 billion -$1.70 million -56.83 Overstock.com Competitors $2.66 billion $891.38 million -29.23

Overstock.com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Overstock.com. Overstock.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Overstock.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Overstock.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. is an online retailer and incubator of blockchain technology. Through its online retail business, the Company offers a range of price-competitive brand name, non-brand name and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods. It operates Retail and Medici businesses. Its Retail business consists of its Direct and Partner segments. Its Other segment consists of Medici. The Company also sells various books, magazines, compact discs (CDs), digital versatile discs (DVDs) and video games. The Company sells these products and services through its Internet Websites located at www.overstock.com, www.o.co and www.o.biz. The Company’s other offerings include Worldstock Fair Trade, Main Street Revolution, Farmers Market, Pet Adoptions, Insurance and Supplier Oasis.

